Hard Freeze Tonight; Back to the 70s Next Week; Possible Wintry Mix Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

Do you have a Mulberry tree? Or better, several Mulberry trees? Well, then you know they are the last trees to give up their leaves in the Fall. After one good, hard freeze, which is coming tonight, you wake up to a beautiful “leaf shower,” where the leaves all fall at once. It looks as though the leaf blowers (below) will be very busy next week. Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: Prepare for a very cold night tonight by protecting pets, plants, and pipes. The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light. The low will drop to 29 at the airport, 25 in the valley.

FORECAST: Sunday will start out clear and very cold, but the afternoon will be warmer with a high of 64. Winds will be light and variable at 5-10 mph. Monday will be sunny and breezy, as SW winds gust to near 25 mph. Monday’s high: 70. On Tuesday, the skies turn partly to mostly cloudy with a high of 72. Wednesday will be mostly sunny but very windy with a high of 73. Expect gusts to near 40 mph. Thursday will be mostly sunny with lighter winds and a high of 69. Friday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 67. On Saturday, a significant cold front blows in. The skies will be cloudy with rain showers and a high of 53. The low overnight will be 37. Sunday will be cloudy with a mix of rain and a few flakes that morning. The high will be 50. Monday will be sunny and 52.