Hail reported in El Paso this morning

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Hail was spotted in multiple areas of El Paso on Wednesday morning.

Weather watchers across town saw hail around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Photo courtesy: Jennifer T Segura

There was hail reported off of South Conception Street in Central El Paso. Weather Watchers there say pea-sized hail came down quickly.

We’re getting pebble/pea sized hail in East-Central El Paso this morning. #txwx pic.twitter.com/wfAsvHbGpe — andra litton (@tornandra) November 6, 2019

More reports of hail came shortly after 8:30 a.m. from another Weather Watcher in Central El Paso near Burgess High School.

If you do catch yourself in a hail storm make sure to pull over if possible. Click here for more hail safety tips.

We are still under a Weather Authority Alert as we are tracking the possibility of more severe storms that are capable of producing more hail, strong winds, and heavy rainfall.

