SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear overnight, but the winds will be quite gusty at times, out of the west at 15-40 mph. The low will be 35. Early Monday morning, those winds will shift NE as a cold front comes in.
FORECAST: Monday will be mostly sunny with chilly, gusty winds from the NE at 10-30 mph. The high will only be 51. In the mountains of southern New Mexico as well as the Texas panhandle, expect snow showers as a winter storm moves in. The winds will die down Monday night. Tuesday will start out quite cold with a low of 26. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 60. Wednesday will be windy, partly cloudy, and warm with a high of 70. On Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. The warm winds will drive the high up to 79. Friday will be sunny and 72.
Gusty Winds Tonight, Shifting with a Cold Front for Monday; 80 the Following Monday – Your 9-Day Forecast
