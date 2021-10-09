Gusty Winds, Dusty Haze Sunday; Much Stronger System on Tuesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

We were 2 degrees from the record today. With a high of 92, the record is 94 set in 2020. It’s too hot! Well, that is about to change in a big way for Sunday. Unfortunately, we have to endure gusty winds and a dusty haze to get there. We will be facing a much stronger system on Tuesday.

Here’s your forecast…

SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, but the moderate winds will never die down. The SW-west winds will range from 10-35 mph, with stronger gusts on the east slopes. The low will be 65.



FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: A Wind Advisory is posted for east El Paso County, east Otero County, Hudspeth County, and Culberson County from 6 AM through 5 PM. A powerful cold front will blow in, causing wind gusts to approach 50 mph. This will stir up a dusty haze. With a high of 79, the winds will feel a lot cooler, and the skies will be sunny but hazy. On Monday, enjoy sunny skies. However, the moderate winds will range from 10-35 mph, warming us up to 83. The winds should stay below the dust threshold on Monday. Tuesday will bring another powerful system, strong gusty winds, and a dusty haze. With a high of 78, the winds will turn much colder that night as lows drop into the 40s. We’ll see a few clouds on Tuesday, but the overall event is dry. Wednesday will be sunny and quite cool with a high of 72. Thursday will be sunny and 80.