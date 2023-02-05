In the picture below, Karla said I was staring at my roses in a disturbing way. Guilty… but only because February is the best month to prune your roses. My facial expression communicates the urgency of this “Rose Alert.” You may not want to prune on Monday or Tuesday, however, due to the gusty winds and cold front. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be a steady breeze out of the SW at 5-15 mph. The low will stay a warmer 45.

FORECAST: Monday will start out sunny and mild but turn quite windy in the afternoon. The SW winds will range from 10-45 mph. This could stir up a dusty haze by late afternoon. Monday’s high: 71. On Tuesday, a cold front pushes in. We’ll see partly cloudy, winter clouds for several hours, and the north winds will feel quite chilly. Tuesday’s high: 53. Wednesday will be sunny and 59. Thursday will be sunny and 58. Friday will be sunny with warmer breezes and a high of 61. Temperatures start to climb again for the weekend. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 67. Sunday will be partly cloudy with gusty winds and a high of 70. A cold front comes in Monday with cloudy skies, a slight chance of a few drops, and a high of 56.