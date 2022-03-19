Spring officially begins Sunday morning at 9:33 AM, so how do we celebrate? Well, gusty winds and a dusty haze, of course. My flowering pear trees are in full bloom (below), so I hope the winds don’t blow away all the lovely flowers. Sunday morning will be beautiful with light winds, so plan outdoor activities early. By late day, the low pressure system approaches, driving up the winds. Ready for the 80s? Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with light winds. The SW winds will range from 5-10 mph, and the low will be 45.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Sunday will start out so beautiful with clear skies and light winds. The winds will stay light through much of the morning. By afternoon, the SW winds will pick up and gust to near 50 mph. The skies will be mostly sunny, but the winds could stir up a dusty haze. Sunday’s high: 81. On Monday, the winds get colder and stronger, out of the west-NW at 15-60 mph. The skies will be cloudy with passing rain showers. Monday will feel much cooler with a high of 61. Tuesday will be much nicer with partly cloudy skies, light winds, a high of 60. Wednesday will bring gusty, chilly winds as a cold front sweeps in. Wednesday’s high will be 54, and we could see a few drops of rain. The mountains will see light snow showers. Thursday will be sunny and 62. Friday will be sunny and 75. Saturday will be partly cloudy and 83 with warm winds.