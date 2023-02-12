We are in for a turbulent workweek of weather. Two major fronts hit us early in the week. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with light winds. The SE winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will be 40. A few drops of rain here and there will not be impossible.

FORECAST: KTSM has issued a Weather Authority Alert for Monday due to the powerful winds with a low pressure system. A Wind Advisory is posted for the entire Borderland starting at noon Monday through Tuesday 5 AM. The SW winds will pick up and gust from 50-55 mph. With a high of 68, the skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of passing raindrops. Expect a huge and fast drop in temperatures Monday afternoon as the cold front comes in. On Tuesday (Valentine’s Day), the sun will be out, but the winds will feel quite chilly at times. Tuesday’s high: 59. On Wednesday, a much more significant cold front pushes in. We could see light rain mix over to light snow flurries on Wednesday. Wednesday’s high: 43*, which will likely happen in the morning. Thursday will be mostly sunny with chilly winds and a high of 49. Friday will be partly cloudy and 56. Saturday will be mostly sunny and 66. Sunday will turn mostly cloudy with rain showers, gusty winds, and a high of 60.