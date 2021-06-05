Your 9-Day Forecast: Gusty winds, drops Saturday; First 100 Sunday; A very hot end of the week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — SATURDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with passing showers and isolated t-showers. Gusty winds and drops will likely pass through as the storms decay. The west winds will range from 10-20 mph with occasional gusts. The low will be 74.

FORECAST: Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon. The winds will pick up out of the west and gust to near 35 mph. We dry out, and the winds should drive the high to 100. Monday will be mostly sunny and windy with a high of 99. The SW winds will gust to near 25 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and 98. On Wednesday, high pressure starts to build. Expect a sunny day with a high of 101. We move up to 102 on Thursday; 103 on Friday.

