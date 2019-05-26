Weather

Gusty winds bring dusty skies to El Paso, Las Cruces

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 04:13 PM MST

Updated: May 26, 2019 04:13 PM MST

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An upper-low moving in from the Pacific is kicking up winds in the Borderland, resulting in low visibility.

On Sunday, winds are expecting to top out between 25-35 mph with gusts at 45-50 mph. 

Monday's winds are expected to stay strong at 20-30 mph, with gusts at 35-40 mph. 

With high winds, dry air and high temperatures, the Borderland will be under multiple advisories and watches for the start to the week: 

  • WIND ADVISORY: In effect until 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
  • BLOWING DUST ADVISORY: In effect until 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
  • FIRE WEATHER WATCH: In effect until 9 p.m. Sunday evening. 
  • WIND ADVISORY: Monday from Noon until 7 p.m.

Tuesday's temperatures will drop below average in the low to mid-80's before warming back up into the 90's on Thursday. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News