Gusty winds bring dusty skies to El Paso, Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - An upper-low moving in from the Pacific is kicking up winds in the Borderland, resulting in low visibility.
On Sunday, winds are expecting to top out between 25-35 mph with gusts at 45-50 mph.
Monday's winds are expected to stay strong at 20-30 mph, with gusts at 35-40 mph.
With high winds, dry air and high temperatures, the Borderland will be under multiple advisories and watches for the start to the week:
- WIND ADVISORY: In effect until 7 p.m. Sunday evening.
- BLOWING DUST ADVISORY: In effect until 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
- FIRE WEATHER WATCH: In effect until 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
- WIND ADVISORY: Monday from Noon until 7 p.m.
Tuesday's temperatures will drop below average in the low to mid-80's before warming back up into the 90's on Thursday.
LOOK how windy it is out in Socorro! It knocked this tree onto this fence 💨 🌳 @KTSMCelina @MonicaKTSM @KTSMJessica pic.twitter.com/I7eNu8uU66— Sandra Ramirez (@sandraKTSM) May 26, 2019
Gusty and rainy in Las Cruces. @KTSMCelina @MonicaKTSM pic.twitter.com/7bkTj3GgGt— Jessica Nevarez (@KTSMJessica) May 26, 2019
