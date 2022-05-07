First of all, regardless of those gusty winds, let’s make sure we spoil all moms with love on Sunday. Happy Mother’s Day to all. This is my favorite picture of my mom and me in 1977 (pic below). Yes, my mom was very young, only 28 when I was 7 years old. Yes, I believe I was wearing Garanimals, those easy-to-match clothes popular at the time. If you’re lucky enough to still have your mom around, give her a super big hug!! Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The moderate winds will gust to near 40 mph in the early part of the evening. Slowly in the night, the winds will die down to a breeze. The SW winds will range from 15-40 mph, and the low will be 66.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Mother’s Day will start out sunny with light winds early. By afternoon, the hot, gusty winds will pick up and gust to near 50 mph. This will stir up a dusty haze by late afternoon. The high will be 95. On Monday, the skies will be sunny, but the winds will become gusty by afternoon. The SW winds will peak at near 40 mph. Monday’s high: 94. Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 92. The winds will be breezy. On Wednesday, additional moisture and instability will give us a chance of isolated area t-storms in the late afternoon/evening. Wednesday’s high: 97. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 93. Friday will be sunny with light winds and a high of 90. Saturday will be sunny and 92.