Gusty Winds, A Dusty Haze Tuesday; Major Cool Down Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Just as we have the last few morning, a haze will be likely over downtown early in the day. However, that will blow away by late morning thanks to the gusty winds. Those winds will feel fairly warm until about 4 PM, when a significant cold front pushes through. Here’s your very windy forecast…

MONDAY NIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will remain a steady breeze on the east slopes of the mountains. The SW winds will range from 5-20 mph, and the low will be 61.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: A powerful low-pressure system will approach the Borderland causing gusty winds and a dusty haze. A Wind Advisory is posted for the entire Borderland from 10 AM to 7 PM, with SW winds gusting to near 50 mph. The high will climb to 82, but temperatures will start to drop quickly in the late afternoon as the winds shift NW. The low drops to 49 Tuesday night. On Wednesday, expect sunshine and much cooler winds with a high of 69. The NW winds will range from 10-30 mph. The low drops to 44 Wednesday night. Thursday will be a nearly perfect day with sunshine, light winds, and a high of 75. Friday will also be quite beautiful with a high of 80. Saturday will bring in some warm and moderate winds with a high of 84. Halloween will be partly cloudy with lighter winds and a high of 78.