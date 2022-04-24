Have you seen the giant door downtown right next to the Hotel Paso del Norte? (Pic below.) I love it because it is always open. It’s just like the weather: what you see through the door is always changing. We are in for some noticeable changes starting Monday with a cold front. On Tuesday and Wednesday, significant increases in moisture could fuel some showers, even area t-storms. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light to calm, out of the west-NW at 5-10 mph. The low will be 49.

FORECAST: A “cool front” blows in from the east on Monday, dropping the high to 74. The west side will feel the stronger gusts because the winds will be east at 10-30 mph. On Tuesday, you’ll feel additional humidity in the air as soon as you step outside. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and 80 with light winds. We have a slight chance of a few isolated showers on Tuesday. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of area t-storms, especially east of El Paso. If nothing else, we may see some distant lightning to the east. Wednesday’s high: 89. Thursday will be sunny and 90 with moderate, dry winds. Friday will be sunny and windy with a high of 89. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 84. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and 86. Monday will take us back to the 90s as high-pressure builds up.