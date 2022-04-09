At 88, today was a full 9-degrees above normal. Tomorrow, we’ll be just as warm if not a little warmer thanks to the stronger winds. If you need lighter winds, do your outdoor activities early in the morning because by afternoon, here they come…. GUSTY WINDS! And in “Spring in El Paso” fashion, we don’t just get one day of winds! We get three gusty days in a row. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The winds will be moderately gusty on the east slopes of the mountains tonight, dying down a little toward morning. The skies will be mostly clear with just a few clouds, and the low will stay a warm 64.



FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Sunday will be mostly sunny with fairly light winds early in the morning. By noon, the SW winds will pick up and gust to near 50 mph. This will stir up a dusty haze by afternoon. We will be very warm again with a high of 89. Monday will be sunny and windy with peak gusts approaching 45 mph. Yes, a dusty haze will be possible, and the high will be 87. On Tuesday, the winds will be much stronger. The SW winds will gust to near 60 mph. With a high of 83, expect plenty of blowing dust. Those winds turn cooler on Wednesday as a cold front comes in. Wednesday will be sunny with lighter winds a high of 75. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 82 with light winds. Good Friday will be partly cloudy and 85 with moderate winds. Saturday will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 87. Easter Sunday will be sunny and cooler with a high of 79. The winds (at this point) should be light on Sunday.