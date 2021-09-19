Gusty, Hot Winds Monday; Wind Shift Tuesday with Cold Front; Fall Begins Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast

Just one more day of near record heat on Monday before a pleasant adjustment of temperatures. Unfortunately, it will be gusty winds Monday and Tuesday that get us there. Fall officially begins Wednesday at 1:20 pm, so this cold front will be right on time. Here’s your forecast…

SUNDAY NIGHT: The skies will be partly cloudy early evening but turn clear overnight. The SW winds will range from 10-20 mph with occasional gusts on the east slopes of the mountains. The low will be 71.

FORECAST: Monday will be a hot and windy day before a cold front Tuesday. On Monday, the winds get stronger, out of the west at 15-45 mph. Monday’s high: 96. The skies will be mostly sunny on Monday. Overnight into Tuesday, the winds will shift NE and then east, causing stronger gusts on the west side as the cold front comes in. On Tuesday, you’ll instantly feel the difference. With a high of only 81, the cooler winds will be gusty on the west slopes of the mountains. We may see a few clouds, but the front will be dry. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and 84. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 88. Friday will be mostly sunny and 89. Saturday will be sunny and 90. Sunday: 91. On Monday, gusty winds drive the high up to 95 before a cold front that blows in on Tuesday.