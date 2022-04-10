Ah, yes, the Spring-time winds! Like the horse with a fly guard (pic below), wouldn’t it be nice if we humans had a little “dust guard” for our eyes that we could put on when the winds exceed 40 mph?? Tomorrow, the gusty winds and dusty haze return in the afternoon. However, those winds will pale in comparison to the strong winds on Tuesday. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: The winds will remain gusty for several hours, especially east of the mountains. The SW winds will range from 15-45 mph before dying down overnight. The low will be 62.

FORECAST: Weather Authority Alert: Monday will be sunny and windy with peak gusts approaching 45 mph. Though the morning will be fairly calm, by afternoon, SW winds will range from 15-45 mph. Yes, a dusty haze will be possible, and the high will be 86. On Tuesday, the winds will be much stronger. The SW winds will gust to near 60 mph, which could potentially cause damage to trees and other objects. With a high of 82, expect plenty of blowing dust. Those winds turn cooler on Wednesday as a cold front comes in. Wednesday will be sunny with lighter winds a high of 73. Thursday will be partly cloudy and 82 with light winds. Good Friday will be partly cloudy and 86 with a breezy afternoon. Winds will peak at 25 mph. Saturday will be partly cloudy and windy with a high of 90. The SW winds will peak at 40 mph. Easter Sunday will be sunny and windy with a high of 88. The west winds will peak at near 40 mph. Cooler winds blow in on Monday dropping the high to 78. Tuesday will be even cooler with a high of 70.