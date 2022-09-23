Everyone loves surprises… except in the weather forecast. So you can imagine the delight when Karla Draxler received this cute bouquet of flowers from an “anonymous admirer” (pic below). So what surprises will Mother Nature bring us this weekend? Hopefully, no surprises if my forecast is accurate. And here it is…

TONIGHT: The skies will turn clear this evening with a light breeze. The south winds will range from 5-15 mph, and the low will drop to 65.

FORECAST: Saturday will start out sunny and end up partly cloudy with high, thin clouds. It will be another warm day with a high of 93. The west winds will range from 5-15 mph. On Sunday, we’ll start the day out mostly sunny but end it partly to mostly cloudy. We have a slight chance of a few drops or isolated showers on Sunday. Sunday’s high: 91. On Monday, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers and t-showers. Monday’s high: 85. On Tuesday, we’ll be partly cloudy and dry with a high of 87. Wednesday will be sunny and 86. Thursday will be sunny and 86. Friday will be sunny and 88. We’ll be close to 90 again during the weekend.