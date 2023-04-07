EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Good Friday!

We are a little cooler than yesterday, expect a chilly morning but we will warm up to 70s around 5pm.

However, we are looking absolutely beautiful and perfect for your Easter weekend!

We are usually windy and gusty this time of year, but it looks like we got very lucky this year! Expect warm temps in the 80s and calm winds!

Have a fun weekend, everyone!☀️🐣🥚