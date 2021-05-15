Good-Bye T-Storms… A Dry, Windy Sunday; Cool Front, Showers Tuesday; Storms Next Weekend — Your 9-Day Forecast

That dog is looking for water in the Rio Grande, but Sunday’s weather will be just like our river: dry!

SATURDAY NIGHT:  The skies will be clear as the winds slowly die down on the east slopes.  The SW winds will gust to near 30 mph for a while.  The low will be 67.
FORECAST:  Sunday will be perfectly sunny and very dry as we say good-bye to the storms.  With a high of 90, the moderate SW winds will pick up and gust to between 30 and 35 mph.  On Monday, a slight “cool” front begins to move in.  The high will be 85, and the SW-west winds will feel a little cooler, gusting to near 30 mph.  Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few light showers.  Tuesday’s high:  81.  Wednesday will be partly cloudy and 88.  Thursday will be mostly cloudy and 89.  Friday will be sunny and 91.  Saturday will be sunny and 92.  Late day t-storms return on Sunday.

