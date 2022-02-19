Friends and lawn-lovers everywhere, THIS is a critical week ahead. Spring-like winds and warm temperatures are on the way. Do you know who loves that warmer weather more than anyone?? Weeds! So, this is an important week to ensure a beautiful lawn this summer without a lot of weeds. Here are your lawn tips and forecast below.

Step 1: Mow your grass as short as possible to dethatch undergrowth.

Step 2: Pull by hand as many weeds as possible, especially dandelions. Try to remove the whole root.

Step 3: Apply a pre-emergent lawn care. It does not have weed-and-feed, so there are no poisons to harm your trees. This sterilizes the soil to weed germination.

Step 4: Apply a non weed-and-feed, high-nitrogen fertilizer.

Step 5: Water in the fertilizer.

Step 6: Laugh at the winds Monday through Thursday because your yard is protected!

TONIGHT: The skies will be clear, and the winds will be light out of the SE at calm to 10 mph. The low will drop to 34.



FORECAST: Sunday will be another truly beautiful day with sunshine and warmer SW breezes. With a high of 71, expect the SW winds to range from 5-20 mph. Gusts will be a little more moderate on the east slopes of the mountain. On Monday, a fairly dry Pacific low-pressure system moves over the Borderland. This system will kick up the winds, out of the SW at 15-40 mph. Under partly cloudy skies, the high will reach 69. Tuesday will be sunny with moderate winds from the SW at 10-35 mph. Tuesday’s high: 70. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and a high of 74. The winds will become strong by Wednesday afternoon, gusting to near 50 mph. Thursday will be windy and cooler as a cold front sweeps in. Thursday’s high: 59. Friday will be partly cloudy with light winds and a high of 65.