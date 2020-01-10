Friday Weather on the go: Winter storm arrives today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A winter storm arriving into the borderland will create major changes in today’s weather.

Today, a Pacific storm system will contribute to strong winds, rain chances, mountain snow chances, and a significant temperature drop.

This storm system is expected to shake up our weather pattern early on in the day.

Winds are expected to pick up as they come from the west at 20-30 mph and gusts at 40 mph. Peak winds look to come between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Although there will be limited moisture with this system, it looks like El Paso will see its best chances early this morning throughout the afternoon, and drying out by 5 p.m.

Rainfall totals will be sparse, since there is not a lot of moisture associated with this system.

There is a chance for mountain snow in higher elevation areas. Areas like Cloudcroft and Ruidoso could see 1-3 inches of snow accumulation.

Since temperatures are, also, dropping today, some areas in New Mexico could see some flurries tonight. But it is not expected to stick, in fact it just looks like we could see some snow dusting.

Speaking of temperatures, we are expecting to see a 10°-15° drop in today’s highs from yesterday.

Forecast highs across the borderland will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Not only are we going to end up 5°-10° below average this afternoon, but our wind chill temperatures will feel even colder in the upper 30s and low-to-mis 40s. So, make sure to bundle up!

By tonight, we start to see the return of drier and calmer conditions. Overnight lows will be back in the 20s, so expect to wake up to a hard freeze Saturday morning.

Saturday’s afternoon highs will stay chilly and in the lower 50s. But, a warm up is expected by Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking our next storm system to move in Thursday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.