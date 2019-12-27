Friday Weather on the go: Winter storm arrives, rain and mountain snow today

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Pacific storm system will come into the borderland today that will increase rain and snow chances, and drop temperatures this weekend.

This morning, some areas of the borderland could wake up to some foggy conditions.

This will apply for higher elevations across the borderland, especially in New Mexico.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

As for this afternoon, our next Winter storm is set to come into the borderland. This storm will act as a rain and even a snow maker for some areas.

In El Paso, we will keep a 20% chance of showers in the forecast. Our forecast high will be 57°, which is still 1° above average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the South at 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we will keep a 30% chance of showers in the forecast. We are forecasting a high of 52°, which is 4° below average.

Winds will come from the south at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

As for snow chances, it looks like the only areas that could see snow are Truth or Consequences, Silver City, Cloudcroft, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso in New Mexico.

In fact, a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for the Gila region until 11 p.m. Snowfall in this area could reach 6 inches.

As for the Pacific cold front that will come in with this system, we will see a near 10° temperature drop going into the weekend.

By tomorrow, forecast highs will drop back into the 40s and become 5°-8° below average.

Keep in mind, we look to see the return of freezing overnight lows until Monday.

Winds are expected to pick up on Saturday as they come from the west at 25-30 mph and gusts 40 mph. If these winds stay this strong, we could very well see a Wind Advisory.

By next week, we look to start the week off in the lower 50s and continue on a warming trend into the middle of week.

