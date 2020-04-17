Friday Weather on the go: Windy weekend ahead, above average highs return

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland can expect a calmer day today, but winds look to pick up tomorrow.

Today, we are expecting another dry and warm day across the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 82°, which is 3° above average.

Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 79°, which is right on cue with today’s seasonal high.

Winds will be occasionally breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

You can also expect plenty of sunshine in both cities this afternoon.

By tomorrow, we are still tracking stronger winds to return to the area as an upper level storm system will come in from the West.

We are expecting winds to come at 20-30 mph and gusts at 35 mph. Not only could we possible reach Wind Advisory criteria, but we could see a Red Flag Warning since conditions will remain dry.

Saturday’s highs are forecasted to be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, staying seasonal to slightly above average.

The good news is that winds will die down by Sunday and forecast highs will stay slightly above normal.

Looking ahead to next week, we will kick off the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will stay occasionally breezy into Wednesday.

Not only are we tracking our next possible wind event on Thursday and Friday, but we look to flirt with the 90s by next week!

We are still seeing no rain chances in the forecast within the next 9 days.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.