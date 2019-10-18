Friday Weather on the go: Windy today, cooler temperatures in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- An upper level disturbance combined with low pressure, will act as a wind maker today.

Today, we are expecting winds to return to the forecast as they come from the west at 25-30 mph and gusts 40 mph in the afternoon.

Although this is technically a cold front coming in, it won’t cool down temperatures but mostly act as a wind maker.

Forecast highs across the borderland, for the most part, will be in the lower 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 81° which is 3° above average.

Tomorrow winds will die down and temperatures will remain above average.

But by Sunday into Monday we are anticipating the arrival of our next cold front.

This will increase winds to become breezy on Sunday.

This front is expected to be strong and looks to drop us nearly 10° by Monday.

For the beginning of next week we look to stay in the 70s until Wednesday when we will warm up to become above average once again.

Anther strong cold front will come in on Thursday which will create more windy conditions.

This front is also expected to cool temperatures down to the 60s by the end of next week.

We still don’t see any rain chances in sight for the next 9 days.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the week.