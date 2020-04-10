Friday Weather on the go: Windy Easter weekend, below average highs in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will be calm and seasonal today, but winds will increase throughout the weekend.

The area will see seasonal highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 79°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will be occasionally breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 76°, which is 1° below average.

Winds will come from the west at 15-20 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

As for this weekend, we are still tracking a cold front to come in that will drop highs and increase winds.

On Saturday, forecast highs look to dip to the upper 60s to lower 70s. This would put us nearly 10° below average in some areas.

Winds will increase at 15-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

By Easter Sunday, winds will stay windy at 15-25 mph and gusts at 35 mph, but highs will rebound to the mid 70s.

Looking ahead, a backdoor cold front will come in early next week. This front will keep highs below average into the middle of the week.

Spring-like winds will be persistent throughout most of the week.

Spring-like winds will be persistent throughout most of the week.

