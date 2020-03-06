Friday Weather on the go: Windy day today, weekend rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Winds will return to the borderland today as forecast highs continue to warm up.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to morning lows ranging from the lower 40s to the upper 40s.

Wind chill temperatures will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s, so you will want to keep a jacket handy for your morning commute.

As for this afternoon, forecast highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s as we continue our warming trend.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 65°, which is 3° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 66°, which is 2° above average.

Winds will return to the borderland this afternoon as they come from the east at 20-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

Peak winds will come between 9 a.m. until 5 a.m. so make sure to tie down trash bins or any other items outside that could easily blow away.

For the start of the weekend, a pleasant day is expected as our warming trend will put forecast highs back into the 70s. More cloud coverage is expected ahead of our next Pacific storm system.

By early Sunday, we will see the arrival of our next storm system. This will cool us back down into the lower 60s, increase winds, and increase scattered showers across the area.

We will keep a 50% chance of showers in the forecast and although storm chances are low, we could see areas of moderate to heavy rainfall.

Drier and warmer conditions will return by Monday afternoon, this will be short lived as our next Pacific storm system will arrive Tuesday into early Wednesday.

This system will increase rain chances across the area once again into Thursday evening.

Highs will stay in the 60s during this time and will rebound to the 70s by next weekend.

