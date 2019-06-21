Friday Weather on the go: Windy and dry day, slight cool down this weekend

A day, warm, and gusty day is expected across the borderland today.

An upper low pressure system coming in to our area from the west will act as a wind maker as it gets closer.

This upper low will increase winds as they come from the west southwest at 20-25 mph and gusts 40 mph.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at noon until 8 a.m. today.

This will impact Las Cruces, Alamogordo, and Truth or Consequences.

Since conditions are so dry and windy, we are discouraging any outdoor burning today.

Winds will continue to be low-end windy and gusty this evening as winds come from the west southwest at 15-20 mph.

Today’s temperatures look to still be above average but just below 100°. The borderland will see forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s today.

This upper low will keep conditions breezy on Saturday as well. Winds are expected to reach 20 mph.

Temperatures will start to cool off just a a little, as this upper low will bring in a cold front with it.

This will put us below normal and in the lower 90s by Sunday and 5°-8° below normal across the borderland.

Winds will also become lighter by Sunday and into early next week as well.

Temperatures will climb right back to, what looks like, a 3 day stretch of triple digit temperatures starting on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, humid air coming in from the Gulf of Mexico will increase isolated rain and storm chances.

As of right now, we are keeping a 10% chance of rain and showers in the forecast on Wednesday and lasting until Saturday.