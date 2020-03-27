Friday Weather on the go: High Wind Warning today, cooler temperatures ahead

UPDATE: A High Wind Warning will now to into effect from Noon until Midnight for most of El Paso County and parts of Dona Ana County.

Winds are expected to come at 35-45 mph and gusts at 60 mph.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A strong Pacific cold front will increase wind speeds throughout the day and will prompt a Wind Advisory to go into effect.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at Noon until midnight on Friday in both El Paso County in Texas and Dona Ana County in New Mexico.

Winds will come from the southwest at 30-40 mph and gusts at 50-55 mph.

Winds will prompt areas of blowing dust, so this may reduce visibility in isolated areas.

This is as a strong Pacific storm system with an associated cold front comes into the area.

This system will bring some moisture into the area, so there is a very slight chance of seeing some sprinkles in El Paso and Las Cruces this morning.

This cold front coming into the area this afternoon will drop highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 73°, which is on our average high for today.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 69°, which is 4° below average.

By tomorrow, the winds will die down and become calm. But, forecast highs are expected to drop even more.

On Saturday, forecast highs will be in the low to mid 60s across the borderland. This will leave areas 10°- 15° below average.

Good news, by Sunday forecast highs will become more seasonal and return to the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, breezy to windy conditions are expected to return by Monday.

