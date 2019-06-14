Friday Weather on the go: Winds return today, warm temperatures stick around

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Forecast highs look to be warm and slightly above average once again, however winds will return to the forecast today.

As the humid air that came in from an easterly wind shift earlier this week moves back to the east, we will see dry conditions once again.

Photo Courtesy: KTSM Certified Weather Watcher Eddie Corral

Forecast highs look to flirt with triple digits today, although it doesn’t look like we will see triple digits highs today.

Winds coming back to the forecast today will come from the west at 15-20 mph and gusts 30 mph. Since we do not exceed 30 mph, we will shy away from critical wind and fire levels for today.

Deming will see a Red Flag Warning go into effect at noon and last until 8 p.m. This means winds will reach 30 mph. Since conditions are so dry, we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning today.

Winds will stay coming from the west tomorrow and stay windy as we are expecting winds at 10-20 mph and gusts at 30 mph once again.

Although temperatures will be above normal and, once again, flirting with above average ranges the weekend looks to be more seasonal.

We will see a dry spell and upper 90° temperatures throughout the next week.

The next wind event we are tracking will come next Thursday, as that is the next day we are forecasting to be 100°.

And just in case you are wondering, we have already seen 3 100° days this year.

