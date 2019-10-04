Friday Weather on the go: Weather Authority Alert still in place

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Flash Flood Watch will remain in place until 6 a.m. today, as more rain and storm chances are in the forecast.

We will stay under a Weather Authority Alert throughout the morning.

Today, we are expecting to keep rain and isolated storm chances in the forecast.

It looks like we will see more spotty showers in the morning and another chance of showers and isolated storms in the afternoon and evening.

El Paso, we will keep a 40% chance of showers in the forecast.

It looks like we will see our best chance of isolated heavy rainfall between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Drier air will start to come in by the weekend, but we will still keep slight rain chances in the forecast.

As for our temperatures, today will be the last day we see more seasonal temperatures ahead of a warm up this weekend.

Today, forecast highs will be in the lower 80s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 80° which is 2° below normal.

By the weekend we are expecting to see more above average temperatures and in the mid to upper 80s.

This is ahead of a backdoor cold front that will arrive Sunday into Monday.

We will see a near 10° drop in our temperatures that will put forecast highs in the mid to upper 70s across the borderland.

This front will, also, keep slight rain chances in the forecast for the start of next week.

A KTSM 9 News Weather Authority Alert is issued whenever a severe weather event is expected which could disrupt and impact Borderland residents. Details on how to take action, the timing of the weather event and the areas affected will be provided every time an alert is issued.