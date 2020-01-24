Friday Weather on the go: Warming trend this weekend, strong winds in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A warm and dry weather pattern will persist today and throughout the remainder of the week.

This morning, some borderland areas are waking up to a hard freeze.

This does include Las Cruces, Deming, Silver City, and Alamogordo.

Make sure to keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning, which are:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

Wind chill temperatures throughout the morning will be range in the mid 20s to the mid 30s, so make sure to bundle up this morning!

As for this afternoon, we are expecting to continue on our warming trend that will put afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s across the borderland.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 64°, which is 5° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 63°, which is 3° above average.

Winds will be light as they come from the Northeast in the morning at 5-10 mph and then shifting to the Northwest this afternoon.

As for this weekend, we are expecting to stay dry and warm.

By Saturday, forecast highs will be 5°-10° above average across the borderland, and will remain in the mid to upper 60s.

By Sunday, forecast highs will see a very slight temperature drop but will remain in the low to mid 60s.

Winds will be occasionally breezy throughout the weekend at 5-15 mph.

But that will change on Monday, as our next storm system will act as a wind maker. Winds will increase to 20-30 mph and gusts at 40 mph.

Looking ahead, we are tracking our next cold front after that to come in by the middle of the week.

Rain chances look to increase Thursday of next week.

