Friday Weather on the go: Warmer temperatures return, windy days and rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will continue its warming trend throughout the day and for the first half of the weekend just ahead of the return of winds and rain chances.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to lows in the low-to-mid 30s.

Although most areas are shying away from freezing temperatures, Las Cruces, Deming, and Silver City are waking up to another hard freeze.

Make sure to keep your “4 p’s” in mind throughout the morning:

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes.

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes. Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

As for this afternoon, we are continuing on our warming trend.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 1° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 66°, which is 1° below average.

Winds will be light as they come from the east at 5-10 mph in both cities.

We will continue to warm up for one more day tomorrow. In fact, highs look to return to the 70s.

Breezy conditions are expected on Saturday as winds come at 10-15 mph.

Changes will come our way on Sunday and windy conditions will return. As of right now, it looks like we could see winds 20-25 mph and gusts at 30 mph.

In fact, you can expect to see windy conditions Sunday into next Tuesday.

This is as our next cold fronts will come into the area.

The first one arrives Sunday and will drop us back to the 60s on Monday.

This will have some moisture associated with it, so we will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast on Monday.

The next front will come in Monday into Tuesday and will drop us back into the 50s. But this will be a dry front, so we will see the return of dry conditions for the rest of next week.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.