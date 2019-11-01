Friday Weather on the go: Warmer day today, winds pick up tonight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A milder day is expected across the borderland as warmer air comes in from the west.

Today, forecast highs will warm back up into the upper 60s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 68° which is 4° below average and a 10° jump from yesterday’s high of 58°.

Winds will be light throughout the day as they come from the NE at 5-10 mph.

It isn’t until tonight when the winds will pick up. This is due to the arrival of our next cold front coming in from the east.

Tonight, winds will come from the ENE at 20-25 mph and gusts 35 mph.

Overnight lows look to be back in the 40s, but our wind chill will make thing feel slightly cooler. So make sure to bundle up and dress in layers if you do have any Friday night plans.

As for tomorrow, the arrival of our backdoor cold front will drop temperatures back to the lower 60s and upper 50s across the borderland.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will run 10°-15° below average.

By Sunday, we are expecting more warm air to move in that will warm us back up to the 70s.

We will start next week in the mid to upper 70s and above average.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.