Friday Weather on the go: Warm conditions return, more rain chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Warmer and drier conditions return to the borderland today.

Morning lows are shying away from freezing once again this Friday morning.

Wind chill temperatures are feeling cold and ranging between the lower 30s to the mid 40s, so make sure to keep a jacket handy.

Fog could be possible in some borderland areas this morning, but winds should keep fog to a minimum.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Leave plenty of distance ahead of you when driving

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

As for this afternoon, drier conditions return to the borderland for now.

Forecast highs will stay above average and flirt with the 70s in some borderland areas.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 66°, which is 8° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 65°, which is 6° above average.

Winds will come from the South at 5-10 mph in the morning, and then will shift to the West at 10-15 mph in the afternoon.

As for this weekend, dry conditions will stick around and forecast highs look to stay in the lower 60s. A cooling trend will kick off starting on Saturday.

Our next cold front will arrive on Monday and this will put forecast highs in the mid 50s.

This front will, also, bring moisture back into the borderland so we will keep rain chances in the forecast Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

