Friday Weather on the go: Warm and dry weekend, rain and storm chances in sight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will continue to be dry and warm today and throughout the weekend.

Another warm and slightly above average day is expected as forecast highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 91°, which is 4° above average.

Today’s record high is 102° and was set back in 2000, so today’s forecast high would be 11° shy of this.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 89°, which is 2° above average.

Today’s record high is 96° and was set back in 1996, so today’s forecast high would be 7° shy of this.

Winds won’t be an issue throughout the day as they come from the west at 10-15 mph.

In fact, quiet and warm weather will persist throughout the weekend as well as high pressure starts to overtake the area.

A warming trend will keep us in the lower 90s on Saturday and upper 90s by Sunday.

We will see our peak highs on Monday afternoon as forecast highs look to reach the upper 90s and not only flirt with triple digits, but flirt with record highs as well.

Click here for some indicators that you might be experiencing heat stress as well as tips on how to avoid any heat related illnesses.

By Tuesday humid air will come into the area from the south. This means we will see the return of rain chances.

Unstable air mass will, also, persist so thunderstorms could be possible. As of right now, thunderstorm chances are low and our biggest storm threats look to be heavy rain fall and gusty winds.

Other than Tuesday, next week will be mild and dry once again as forecast highs will remain in the 90s.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.