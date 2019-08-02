Friday Weather on the go: Triple digit temperatures, rain and storm chances this weekend

An upper high pressure system to our north and moving west will heat up temperatures across the borderland.

Today, forecast highs are expected to be near or on triple digit marks. As of right now it looks like we will be 7° above average.

Not only will this upper high heat us up today, but it will limit rain and storm chances.

Although the central and eastern parts of the borderland look to remain dry, the heat and outflow boundaries could spark up pop-up some isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

The bulk of our moisture will continue to be pushed out to the west, so the Gila, Bootheel, and Sierra County lake areas all have the best chance to see storms today.

These storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and localized flooding.

As that upper high continues to shift west toward the Four Corners area, more deep moisture will start to come into the entire borderland.

This will shift our winds to come from the north and will bring in recycled moisture to northern New Mexico.

Saturday looks to see a triple digit day with another chance of pop-up showers and storms in El Paso and Las Cruces.

A backdoor cold front will push in from the northeast on Sunday, meaning our temperatures will drop and we will see more moisture come into the area.

Our rain and storm chances starting on Sunday, but our best chance to see storms will be Monday-Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall and localized flooding will be the biggest storm threats we will see.

These rain and storm chances are subject to change, so stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.