Friday Weather on the go: Spring-like weather returns, multiple windy days ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will see the return of Spring-like conditions into the weekend.

This morning, we are waking up to morning lows in the lower 30s to the mid 40s. So, make sure to keep a jacket handy if you will be outside this morning.

As for this afternoon, we are expecting a nice warm-up into more seasonal ranges.

The borderland can expect highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 70°, which is only 1° below average.

Winds will come from the Southeast at 5-10 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 4° below average.

Winds will come from the Southeast at 10-15 mph.

As for the weekend, we are expecting a warming trend that will keep us above average. In fact, we will stay in the mid 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting a series of windy days across the borderland.

As of right now it looks like the windiest days will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

As for our temperatures, we are expecting to flirt with the 80s Monday into Wednesday, and become more seasonal Thursday and Friday.

There are no rain chances in the forecast for the next 9 days.

