Friday Weather on the go: Slight cool down today, above average weekend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland can expect slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon.

Yesterday’s backdoor cold front will allow cooler air to stick around across the area, making afternoon highs 3°-5° cooler than yesterday.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 94°, which is still 2° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 92°, which is also 2° above average.

Winds will come from the southeast at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

Forecast highs will shy away from record highs significantly this afternoon.

By the weekend, high pressure will be quick to rebuild and contribute to a brief warming trend.

Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances will be limited to higher elevations during this time, as both El Paso and Las Cruces will remain mostly dry.

High pressure will keep forecast highs hot into the middle of next week.

Looking ahead, rain chances will return Monday night into Thursday of next week. More widespread rain will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

The hottest days we will see next week are Thursday and Friday, with highs flirting with triple digits.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.