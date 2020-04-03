Friday Weather on the go: Seasonal conditions return this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland can expect above average temperatures and calm conditions this afternoon.

The borderland can expect more Spring-like conditions for the next few days. You can expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and mildly breezy to breezy conditions.

High pressure will temporarily take over, so you can expect a very pleasant day!

Today, we are forecasting a high of 80°, which is 5° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 79°, which is 4° above average.

Winds will stay mildly breezy as they come from the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

Tomorrow will be a very similar day with highs in the upper 70s and calm winds.

Breezy winds will return by Sunday and Monday. Although temperatures will stay above average, you can expect a very slight cool down on Monday.

Tuesday will bring calm and warm conditions, ahead of our next storm system that will shake up our weather pattern.

By Wednesday, not only will winds return, but rain chances return as well!

Although chances are slight, we could see some light showers in El Paso into Thursday.

Thursday and Friday look to be our next wind event. We could, very well, see Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning criteria especially on Friday.

Another temperature drop is, also, expected as we will drop to the mid 70s by the end of next week.

