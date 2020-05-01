Friday Weather on the go: Red Flag Warning, multiple days of possible record-matching highs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A hot, dry, and breezy to windy day is expected across the borderland.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. for almost all borderland areas.

Winds will come from the west at 20-25 mph and gusts at 35-40 mph.

Keep in mind, a Red Flag Warning goes into effect when dry and windy conditions are apparent.

This means we are highly discouraging any outdoor burning for today, as today’s conditions could create accidental widespread fires.

Here are some examples of outdoor burning:

The use of outdoor fire pits or grills

The burning of weeds or trash

Properly dispose of cigarettes

Check your car for any fire hazards that could create sparks on the road

High pressure will continue to keep us hot across the area and in the mid to upper 90s.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 99°, which is 16° above average.

Today’s record high is 96° and was set back in 1992, so today’s forecast high would break our current record high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 96°, which is 13° above average.

Today’s record high is 92°, an was set in 2002, so today’s forecast high would break the current record high.

Here are some tips to help you beat the heat:

Stay indoors

Drink water and stay hydrated

Avoid being outdoors alone

Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles (look before you lock)

Eat small meals

Wear loose/light colored clothing

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Keep all pets indoors

In fact, forecast highs look to match record highs throughout the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, we will stay in the 90s for most of the week.

A backdoor cold front will come in late Tuesday and will bring in moisture. This means we could see some long awaited rain chances Wednesday through Saturday.

Our better rain chances will be on Thursday and Friday, with storm chances remaining low.

