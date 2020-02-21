Friday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, below average day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Cold air from yesterday’s cold front will settle across the borderland, meanwhile our next storm system will make its way into the area.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to cold morning lows in the low to upper 30s.

Make sure to bundle up and keep your “four p’s” in mind throughout the morning since some areas could wake up to freezing morning lows.

Pets – Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight

– Make sure to keep pets inside and do not leave them outside overnight Pipes – Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop .

– Check pipes for leaks that could lead to freezing pipes when lows drop . Plants – Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying.

– Bring plants inside, to avoid them dying. People– Check on your family, friends, and neighbors to make sure that their heaters are working. Also, check on the elderly during hard freezes.

As for this afternoon, cold air from yesterday’s backdoor cold front will settle across the area.

Forecast highs look to be in the mid 40s and lower 50s and 10°-15° below average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 53°, which is 12° below average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the east at 10-15 mph.

A Pacific storm system will make its way into the borderland today, and will increase a slight rain chance this evening and tonight.

Our better rain chances increase tomorrow into tomorrow night. Isolated storm chances will be possible, but it doesn’t look likely that we will see any activity in El Paso County.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast throughout the weekend, and into the early part of Sunday.

We will see a warmer day on Saturday, ahead of another cool down and windy day on Sunday.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.