Friday Weather on the go: Rain chances return, another warm day

Another day of increased moisture will keep slight rain chances in the forecast.

Today, we are expecting a chance for showers in El Paso later this evening and tonight. But for the most part, we will remain mostly dry throughout the day.

Storm activity looks to stay to the east in Hudspeth and Otero Counties.

Thunderstorms today will be capable of producing heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and strong winds.

Temperatures today look to stay above average and in the lower 90s to upper 80s across the borderland.

In El Paso, our forecast high will be 92°, which would put us 6° above our average high of 86°.

In Las Cruces, the forecast high will be 90°, which would be 3° above the average high of 87°.

As for the weekend, we will keep slight rain and possible storm chances in the forecast.

On Saturday we will see a better chance for showers and although isolated storms are possible, they will not be likely.

If storms do form, they could be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

Most of the activity will, once again, stay to the eastern portion of the borderland.

Our rain chances and especially storm chances will lower by Sunday and Monday.

Good news, we will see our temperatures will drop back to the mid to upper 80s across the borderland tomorrow and throughout next week as well.

We are only 3 days away from the official start of Fall!

Stay updated with your Weather Authority team on air and online throughout the rest of the day and weekend for the latest updates on conditions.