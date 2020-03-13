Friday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances today, dry weekend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Pacific storm system will continue to increase rain and isoalted storm chances across the area today.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to showers so make sure to take a raincoat and an umbrella with you.

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast throughout the morning, so make sure to slow down since roadways will be slick.

As this system comes in, it will have a cold front associated with it that will act as a trigger for storm activity.

Storm chances will increase between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. across the borderland.

Storms will be capable of producing brief heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts, and small hail.

Despite a cold front coming into the area, we are expecting forecast highs to stay seasonal.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 70°, which is right on cue with our seasonal high.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 67°, which is 3° below average.

Winds will be windy throughout the day as they come from the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts at 35 mph.

Drier conditions will return this afternoon and into the weekend.

You can expect highs to stay in the lower 70s Saturday and the mid 70s by Sunday.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will arrive early next week.

Breezy conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday, ahead of a windy day on Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase on Wednesday and Thursday of next week as well.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.