Friday Weather on the go: Rain and storm chances continue this weekend

Humid air continues to stay in the borderland today, and into the weekend.

Today, we will see a very humid start to our morning as we are still seeing some showers in the eastern portion of El Paso County.

We will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast today with a chance of spotty storms this evening and tonight.

We will see more stability today, meaning that storms are possible but not likely.

Storms look to stay in our mountain areas this afternoon, and move toward Southwest New Mexico this evening and tonight.

Storm threats will be brief heavy rainfall, localized flooding, and gusty winds.

Forecast highs across the borderland will stay in the mid to upper 90s today.

By tomorrow, we will see more humid air start to come back into the borderland.

This means we will see rain and storm chances increase once again.

We will see an increase of mid-level moisture come in from the east northeast as well as low-level moisture come in from the southeast.

This will give us more instability to create more storms.

Storm threats tomorrow will be heavy rainfall, localized flooding, gusty winds, and possible small hail.

By Sunday drier air will come into the borderland, meaning we will see drier conditions through the start of next week.

Temperatures look to stay in the mid 90s throughout the holiday weekend.