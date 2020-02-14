Friday Weather on the go: Pleasant Valentine’s Day weekend, another storm system next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The borderland will enjoy pleasant conditions throughout Valentine’s Day and into the weekend.

This morning, the borderland is waking up to cold morning lows in the low to upper 30s.

Once again, most borderland areas are waking up to freezing morning condtions, so keep the “4 p’s” in mind.

As for this afternoon, pleasant conditions are in store for us just in time for Valentine’s Day!

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 65°, which is 2° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 64°, which is right on point with the average high.

Winds will be light throughout the day as they come from the East this morning, and shift to the South this afternoon at 5-10 mph.

As for the weekend, our warming trend will continue putting highs in the upper 60s. Conditions will stay calm and pleasant.

By Monday, forecast highs look to return to the 70s for most areas.

Looking ahead, our next storm system will come into the area on Tuesday.

Subtropical moisture will return to the area Tuesday night, and rain chances return.

A backdoor cold front will come in Tuesday night into Wednesday that could drop highs back into the 40s.

Since rain chances are in the forecast until Thursday and temperatures will be cold we could see another chance of flurries.

Make sure to stay up to date with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.