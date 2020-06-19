Friday Weather on the go: Multiple day stretch of triple digit days on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Hot afternoon highs are expected across the borderland with slight rain chances to the east.

Some low-level moisture will come into the eastern portion of the borderland and will increase rain and isolated storm chance in Hudspeth County.

But, some of this moisture could come into East El Paso later this evening, so we will keep a very slight rain chance in the forecast.

As for forecast highs, you can expect another round of hot afternoon highs that will be seasonal to slightly above average.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 98°, which is 2° above average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 97°, which is only 1° above average.

Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20-25 mph.

The borderland will welcome the first official day of our Summer season on Saturday with another round of hot afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Conditions will remain dry both Saturday and Father’s Day Sunday.

By Sunday, prepare for what looks to be a week long stretch of triple digit days!

As of right now it looks like the hottest days will be on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. These days could produce dangerous heat, which could prompt a Heat Advisory.

Rain chances return late Tuesday, with our best chance to see afternoon and evening rain and storm chances on Wednesday.

We will end next week with another round of dry and very hot afternoon highs.

Stay safe and hydrated as the temperatures start to heat up and practice heat safety tips. Click here to learn about some signs that you could be experiencing heat stress.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.