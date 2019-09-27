Friday Weather on the go: Mostly dry and warm weekend, rain and storms return next week

Mostly dry and calm conditions will stick around until the weekend.

Today, we are expecting another above average day across the borderland.

In El Paso we are forecasting a high of 88°. This forecast high is 4° above our average high of 84°.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 86°. This forecast high is only 1° above the average high of 85°.

Winds will be a bit breezy today as they come from the west at 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph.

Dry air will continue to come in from the southwest, meaning we will keep rain chances out of the forecast for now.

The only region that is likely to see rain and isolated storms today will be in the Gila region.

By tomorrow, we are expecting temperatures to jump back into the 90s throughout the weekend.

Dry and calm conditions will, also, stick around throughout the weekend.

We will see more humid air come in by the start of next week.

As of right now, our best chance to see storms that could become severe will be on Monday. It looks like we could see the possibility of locally heavy rainfall.

Rain chances will stick around for all of next week as well.

We are, also, tracking a temperature drop next week that will make us feel more fall-like by the end of the week with forecast highs in the upper 70s.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast with your Weather Authority team on air and online.