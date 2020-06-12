Friday Weather on the go: Morning rain chances, drier and warm weekend ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Some borderland areas will wake up to showers and isolated storms this morning.

Moisture will be in the area this morning, meaning we will keep a slight rain chance in the forecast. If storms form, they will be isolated.

As for the rest of the day, moisture looks to stay to the western areas of the borderland. This means the chance for isolated storms will remain in the forecast, especially near Silver City.

Storms that form today could produce brief heavy rainfall and strong downburst winds that could cause gusts to reach 50 mph.

As for today’s forecast highs, we look to be seasonal and in the mid 90s once again.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 95°, which is technically 1° below average.

Winds will come from the southeast at 10-15 mph and gusts at 20 mph.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 95°, which is on point with today’s average high.

Winds will come from the southeast at 10-20 mph and gusts at 25 mph.

As for the weekend, a very similar weather pattern will stick around. In fact, areas to the west of the borderland should plan for a wet weekend with more rain and isolated storm chances.

Both El Paso and Las Cruces look to remain mostly dry with seasonal forecast highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Looking ahead to next week, we could see rain chances return early on, but chances are still very slight.

A warming trend will kick off on Tuesday that will lead temperatures to return to triple digits for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest forecast and conditions with your Weather Authority Team on air and online.

Tune into KTSM 9 News Today from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and KTSM 9 News at Noon for your full forecast.