Friday Weather on the go: Morning fog possible, calm weekend weather ahead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clearer conditions and a weekend warm up will make for calmer and pleasant conditions across the borderland.

Today, cooler air from yesterday’s Pacific cold front will settle into the area dropping highs into the 50s.

By mindful that patchy fog could be an issue for your morning commute.

Here are some tips if you find yourself driving in the fog:

Slow down and give yourself extra drive time

Make your car is visible to others both ahead of you and behind you

Put fog light on if you have them

Refrain from using your high-beam lights

Follow the lines on the road with your eyes

In dense fog where visibility is near zero: first turn on your hazard lights and pull into a safe location

Foggy conditions should clear up a around 9 a.m. Other than that, we are in for a drier day with no more rain chances in the forecast.

In El Paso, we are forecasting a high of 59°, which is 4° below average.

In Las Cruces, we are forecasting a high of 58°, which is also 4° below average.

Winds will be breezy as they come from the west at 15-20 mph.

By tomorrow, afternoon highs will warm up back into the 60s.

Mostly clear and calm conditions will remain throughout this weekend’s forecast.

Our next cold front will move in Monday into Tuesday. This front will drop us back down to the lower 60s by Tuesday and will keep conditions breezy both days.

Rain chances look to return Wednesday and stick around for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

As for afternoon highs, it looks to be a chilly and below average week in the 50s so make sure to stay warm and bundle up.

We will continue to track next week’s forecast as it comes closer.

Stay with your Weather Authority team on air and online for the latest updates on conditions.