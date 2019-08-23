Friday Weather on the go: More rain chances today, challenging record highs soon

Humid air will remain in the borderland today, meaning we will see more rain and storm chances today.

Mid-level moisture will stay trapped in the atmosphere today.

But because we have seen a decrease in low-level moisture, we will see a slight decrease in instability.

Storm chances will remain in the forecast, but mostly for areas in higher terrain.

Outflow boundaries will spark off more storms in other areas of the borderland once again, but it looks like these storms will be spotty.

Today’s storm threats will be localized heavy downpours, gusty winds, and blowing dust.

Forecast highs will be slightly cooler and in the mid to upper 90s but still above average.

By tomorrow, we will see more slight rain chances in the forecast.

Temperatures will also start to climb back up into the upper 90s.

By Sunday, high pressure will kick off a drying trend and we are looking to reach triple digits.

Monday we will see peak temperatures that will be more than 10° above average.

Keep in mind, Monday’s record high is 103° that was set back in 2002 and as of right now our forecast high is 103°.

By Tuesday moisture returns to the borderland as a weak backdoor cold front will come in.

This will increase our rain and storm chances by Wednesday and cool our temperatures down by the end of the week.

Make sure to stay updated with the latest conditions with your Weather Authority team on air and online.