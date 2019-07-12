Friday Weather on the go: More rain and storm chances, hot temperatures return this weekend

Photo Courtesy: Certified Weather Watcher Kevin Parker

Rain and isolates storm chances remain in today’s forecast across the borderland.

Today, temperatures will remain above average and in the mid to upper 90s.

Afternoon showers and storms are still a possibility for today, but will mostly remain near the Sacramento Mountains.

We will keep a 10% chance of scattered showers and isolated storms in the forecast for both El Paso and Las Cruces today and tomorrow.

Storms can be sparked up by the heat and the outflow boundaries from nearby storms.

This means any storms that form today and tomorrow are capable of producing small hail, localized heavy rainfall, and gusty winds.

Dew points will remain in the 40s and 50s today and tomorrow. This means we are seeing the right amount of instability in the atmosphere to spark off storms.

Warm and dry air will make its way in by Sunday, meaning we will see more stability in the atmosphere both Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures look to reach triple digits by Sunday and will continue to get warmer into the week.

As of right now, the hottest day we see is on Monday, with a forecast high of 103°.

We will start to see more and deep humid air come in from the ENE/ NE next Tuesday.

This means our storm chances are expected to increase next Wednesday and Thursday.